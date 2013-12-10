Yen gains, rouble tumbles after U.S. missile strike
LONDON The safe-haven yen climbed and the Russian rouble tumbled on Friday, after the United States launched cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria, raising tensions with Russia.
LONDON Britain's economy grew an estimated 0.8 percent in the three months to the end of November but has not yet reached pre-recession levels, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) said on Tuesday.
The figure represents a slight increase from the 0.7 percent reached in the three months to October.
The economic think tank said that continued growth in a wide range of sectors was supporting the recovery, and the pace of expansion was consistent with a "gradual narrowing of the UK's negative output gap".
Separate data from the Office of National Statistics earlier showed that British industrial output rose by 0.4 percent in October, slightly above a Reuters poll consensus of 0.3 percent.
The ONS also said that the overall trade deficit narrowed in the same month to 2.619 billion pounds, including a surplus in trade in services.
(Reporting By Freya Berry Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
LONDON The safe-haven yen climbed and the Russian rouble tumbled on Friday, after the United States launched cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria, raising tensions with Russia.
LONDON Oil prices hit a one-month high on Friday after the United States fired missiles at a Syrian government airbase, sending shockwaves through global markets and raising concerns that the conflict could spread in the oil-rich region.
LONDON/NEW YORK The stream of U.S. energy companies going public at the start of 2017 has dried up on concerns over the future direction of oil prices, but private buyers seeking mergers and acquisitions are ready to take advantage of the volatility to secure cheap deals.