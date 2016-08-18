A student is embraced as she receives her A- level results at the Harris City Academy in London, Britain August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Students receive their A- level results at the Harris City Academy in London, Britain August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Students (centre and right) react as they receive their A- level results at the Harris City Academy in London, Britain August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Students react as they receive their A- level results at the Harris City Academy in London, Britain August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A student looks at her A-level results at the Harris City Academy in London, Britain August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Students react as they receive their A- level results at the Harris City Academy in London, Britain August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Students react as they receive their A- level results at the Harris City Academy in London, Britain August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Students react as they receive their A- level results at the Harris City Academy in London, Britain August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A student looks at her A-level results at the Harris City Academy in London, Britain August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Students react as they receive their AS-level results at the Harris City Academy in London, Britain August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Students react as they receive their A- level results at the Harris City Academy in London, Britain August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Anxious students across Britain received their A-level exam results on Thursday, with early figures showing an increase in the number of applicants securing places in higher education compared with last year.

University admissions service UCAS said that by midnight, the number of applicants accepted for a place at UK universities and colleges had risen 3 percent to 424,000.

"This is the highest number recorded on A-level results day," UCAS said on its website.

(Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; editing by Andrew Roche)