Scottish hydro electric power distribution (SHEPD) is operating on a red alert as storm Henry threatens to disrupt power across much of Scotland, SSE said on Monday.

In addition to gale force winds of more than 90 miles per hour (40 meters per second), high sea swells are expected to cause flooding along coastal roads across the Western Isles, North West Highlands, Skye and Argyll, it added.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo, editing by David Evans)