LONDON British employers offered the least generous wage deals in nearly six years in the three months to April, industry data showed on Thursday, a day after a Bank of England policymaker said low inflation was pushing down pay growth.

Preliminary figures on wage deals from human resources company XpertHR showed that the median annual pay rise offered by employers fell to 1.7 percent in the three months to April from 2.0 percent in March, the lowest since June 2010.

Official data on Wednesday showed that average weekly earnings excluding bonuses rose just 2.2 percent on the year in the three months to February and that unemployment rose for the first time since mid-2015.

BoE policymaker Ian McCafferty said shortly after that pay growth had been "disappointingly weak", and had been the main factor that prompted him to stop voting for higher interest rates in February.

Firms he had spoken with more recently were offering less generous wage deals in part because last year's record-low consumer price inflation had cut their scope to increase prices and fund pay rises, he said.

XpertHR said there was relatively little in its data to explain exactly why employers were offering lower pay awards.

Only a couple of pay deals out of more than 90 recorded so far in April were directly linked to inflation, while a big increase in the minimum wage had led some firms to curb pay rises for most staff to fund rises for the lower paid.

April also included a number of public sector employers, whose annual pay rises are limited to 1 percent, though the median pay rise offered by private firms also fell.

XpertHR, which has data on pay deals going back to 1984, said full April data would be published on May 26.

(Reporting by David Milliken Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)