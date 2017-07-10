FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian PM wants UK free trade deal as soon as possible after Brexit
July 10, 2017 / 1:32 PM / 2 days ago

Australian PM wants UK free trade deal as soon as possible after Brexit

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull shake hands during a news conference at Downing Street, London, Britain, July 10, 2017.Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Australia wants a free trade deal with Britain as soon as possible after the country has left the European Union, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Monday.

At a joint news conference in London with British Prime Minister Theresa May, Turnbull was asked how long it would take to secure a trade deal after Brexit.

"As soon as possible, if we move quickly," he said. "Australians are fleet of foot, we don't muck around ... we will move as quickly as the UK is able to move."

May also told the news conference that she wanted "the broadest possible consensus" for Brexit to make sure the deal she negotiates with the EU is the right one for Britain.

Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Alistair Smout

