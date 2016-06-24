SHANGHAI UBS (UBSG.S) has warned staff in Asia to stop streaming live coverage of the outcome of Britain's EU referendum, saying it is hindering the performance of the bank's systems.

"Live streaming has an undue effect on our company network performance," Claus Norup, the bank's head of Group technology for Asia Pacific, said in an email to all staff in the region seen by Reuters.

Staff should use network and internet sites for critical business purposes only, Norup said.

(Reporting By Engen Tham, writing by Lawrence White; Editing by Jon Boyle)