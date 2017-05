Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney in London, Britain June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Friday the central bank was ready to provide 250 billion pounds ($345.93 billion) of additional funds to support financial markets after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

He also said the central bank will consider whether to take additional policy responses in the coming weeks.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Andy Bruce; Writing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; editing by William Schomberg)