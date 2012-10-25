LONDON British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday he would discuss keeping the European Union's costs and spending under control with visiting European Council President Herman Van Rompuy.

EU leaders face tough negotiations next month in agreeing the 27-member bloc's next seven-year budget, with Britain insisting it could veto any deal that sees spending rise beyond the rate of inflation.

Other member states are also keen to keep costs down as struggling European governments slash national budgets.

"We have the whole question of the future budget which I'm sure we'll be discussing today and how important I think it's to keep our costs and spending under control," Cameron told reporters ahead of talks after Van Rompuy arrived at his Downing Street office.

(Reporting by Matt Falloon, Writing by Mohammed Abbas Editing by Maria Golovnina)