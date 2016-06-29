Trade pact dumped by Trump could be revived at Asia-Pacific meeting
HANOI Japan and other remaining members of the Trans Pacific Partnership will this weekend decide how to revive the trade agreement ditched by U.S. President Donald Trump.
LONDON New York-based global macro hedge fund firm Caxton Associates made gains of 2 percent on Friday after the UK voted to leave the European Union, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Caxton joins fellow macro hedge fund Brevan Howard in posting positive performance after the vote. Its average rival outperformed a plunging stock market but ended up down 0.55 percent, data tracker Hedge Fund Research said.
Caxton, founded in 1983 by Bruce Kovner, trades a broad variety of global markets products based on macroeconomic trends.
(Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop)
HANOI Japan and other remaining members of the Trans Pacific Partnership will this weekend decide how to revive the trade agreement ditched by U.S. President Donald Trump.
LONDON/SHANGHAI A small Chinese company that is key to plans by Sirius Minerals to build a huge fertilizer mine under a national park in the north of England has confirmed it has a binding agreement with the UK firm.