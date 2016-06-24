STOCKHOLM The Swedish central bank said on Friday it was following the financial markets closely after Britain voted to leave the European Union and was ready to take actions if needed.

"The Riksbank is following the financial market developments closely and has a continuing dialogue with other authorities. We have contacts with the Swedish banks and other central banks," it said in a statement.

"We are ready to take the necessary actions to handle financial market distortions," it added.

