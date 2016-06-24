Time up on Trump trade, hedge funds look abroad
LAS VEGAS Hedge fund managers said they are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be fizzling.
LONDON Sterling's should fall to between $1.25 and $1.30 and the yen and Swiss franc will gain strongly as markets digest Britain's shocking vote to leave the European Union, U.S bank Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients on Friday.
The bank's cross-asset team targetted a fall in the U.S. dollar to just 90 yen from current levels of around 101.60 yen JPY= and of the euro to 1.02 Swiss francs from 1.07 francs.
The bank forecast a 15-20 percent drop in European equities.
It recommended selling the Australian dollar against the yen with a target of 70 yen, from 74.50 yen at 0540 GMT. AUDJPY=
Among emerging currencies, it singled out the Polish zloty as the best sell.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; writing by Patrick Graham)
WASHINGTON U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers Thursday that the Trump administration does not actually support separating investment and commercial banks.