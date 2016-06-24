FRANKFURT The European Central Bank is ready to provide euro and foreign currency liquidity if necessary, it said on Friday, after Britain voted to leave the European Union, sending global financial markets into a tailspin.

"Following the outcome of the UK referendum, the European Central Bank is closely monitoring financial markets and is in close contact with other central banks," it said in a statement.

"The ECB stands ready to provide additional liquidity, if needed, in euro and foreign currencies," it added. "The ECB will continue to fulfill its responsibilities to ensure price stability and financial stability in the euro area."

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Gareth Jones)