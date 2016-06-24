Television screens are seen at the Madrid stock exchange which plummeted after Britain voted to leave the European Union in the Brexit referendum, in Madrid, Spain, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

ROME The European Central Bank is ready to manage impact on financial markets and the banking system of the British vote to leave the European Union, a senior ECB official said on Friday.

"The ECB is ready, today everyone is in place and there will be instructions from the governing council," Ignazio Angeloni, a member of the ECB's supervisory board, said at a conference in Rome.

He added that the fact that attempts to create a banking union in the EU had not been completed, leaving a "half-baked cake", was an added element of risk in the wake of the British decision.

Global financial markets plunged after referendum results showed a near 52-48 percent split for leaving.

