LONDON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday that a British exit from the European Union could hurt economic activity in the short term but the impact on inflation was unclear.

"There could be lower levels of activity because of the degree of uncertainty that could affect investment and household spending," Carney told a parliamentary committee.

"On the converse, there could be movements on the exchange rate which would push up on inflation through normal exchange rate capacity."

He said the BoE would have to assess these countervailing forces on inflation in the event of a decision by British voters to leave the EU at a referendum in June, but the Bank could achieve its inflation target over time, whatever the outcome.

Carney said the BoE was not taking a view on the long-term implications for Britain's economy of a so-called Brexit.

