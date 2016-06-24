Lightning strikes the Alpine mountains over Garmisch-Partenkirchen as balloons, made by the ''ONE'' campaigning organisation, depicting leaders of the G7 countries are inflated in Garmisch-Partenkirchen June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Deputy finance ministers of G7 nations will hold a conference call at 1130 GMT on Friday to discuss Britain's vote to leave the European Union, a source familiar with the matter said.

Global financial markets plunged on the referendum result, on fears it would hit investment in the world's fifth-largest economy, threaten London's role as a global financial capital and foment uncertainty in the world's biggest trading bloc.

