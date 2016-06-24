A man carries an EU flag after Britain voted to leave the European Union, outside Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

TOKYO Group of Seven finance leaders vowed on Friday to continue to consult closely on market moves and financial stability and to cooperate as appropriate, after Britain voted to exit the European Union.

G7 finance chiefs said in a statement they are monitoring market developments while recognizing that excess volatility and disorderly moves in exchange rates can harm economic and financial stability.

They also said they affirm that the UK economy and financial sector remain resilient, and are confident that the UK authorities are well positioned to address the consequences of the referendum.

