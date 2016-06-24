BERLIN The chief of Germany's foreign trade association, Anton Boerner, said on Friday Britain's vote to leave the European Union was catastrophic for Britain, Europe and Germany.

"That is a catastrophic result for Britain and also for Europe and Germany, especially the German economy," Boerner told Reuters. "It is disturbing that the oldest democracy in the world turns its back on us."

