Time up on Trump trade, hedge funds look abroad
LAS VEGAS Hedge fund managers said they are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be fizzling.
ATHENS Britain's vote to exit the European Union will have a limited impact on the Greek economy, central bank officials said on Friday.
"The impact of Brexit on Greece will be small, limited," one of the officials told Reuters. "Capital controls will shield us from the fallout."
Greek stocks .ATG nosedived on Friday, losing more than 12 percent, with bank shares .FTATBNK underperforming with a plunge of 28 percent. Greek two-year bond yields jumped more than 240 basis points to 10.3 percent.
WASHINGTON The Trump administration on Thursday set the clock ticking toward a mid-August start of renegotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico to try to win better terms for U.S. workers and manufacturers.