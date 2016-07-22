Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo, alleges predatory lending
The City of Philadelphia sued Wells Fargo & Co on Monday, accusing the largest U.S. mortgage lender of predatory lending, which violates the federal Fair Housing Act.
LONDON British finance minister Philip Hammond said he planned to support the economy through a period of weakness after the vote to leave the European Union, but could not yet say what precise form or scale this would have.
"Exactly what that framework looks like will depend on the state of the economy at the time of the Autumn statement. The data that we see over the next three months or so will be crucially important in shaping our response," he told Sky News in an interview on a trip to China.
Hammond also played down closely-watched survey of business managers, who reported a sharp fall in activity in their firms earlier on Friday, pushing sterling down by more than a cent against the dollar.
"Let's be clear, the PMI data is a measure of sentiment, it's not a measure of any hard activity in the economy. What it tells us is businesses confidence has been dented, they're not sure, they're in a period of uncertainty now," he said.
(Reporting Kate Holton, writing by David Milliken; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
The City of Philadelphia sued Wells Fargo & Co on Monday, accusing the largest U.S. mortgage lender of predatory lending, which violates the federal Fair Housing Act.
NEW YORK Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added to its sizable investments in American Airlines Group Inc and Southwest Airlines Co , and shed its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc .