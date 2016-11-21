Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives to address the Confederation of British Industry's (CBI) annual conference in London, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May called on business on Monday to invest in innovative companies to spur an economy that is struggling with low levels of productivity and to deliver the change demanded by Britain's Brexit vote.

In a speech to the CBI, a leading business organization in Britain, May also added detail to her plans to improve corporate governance. She said that while she wanted the voices of workers to be heard, companies would not be forced to directly appoint workers or trade union representatives to their boards.

"Better governance will help companies to take better decisions, for their own long-term benefit and that of the economy overall," she told business leaders.

"So this is an important task. We will work with you to achieve it, and I know you will rise to the challenge."

