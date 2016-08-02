A decade after debt forgiveness, Africa still hooked on dollars
LONDON When rich countries wrote off billions of dollars of African debt in 2005, they hoped governments would think twice about borrowing again in costly foreign currencies.
LONDON Britain will continue to seek investment from around the world, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday after a meeting of senior ministers to discuss a new economic and industrial strategy.
"The discussion ... underlined that Britain is open for business, we continue to seek investment from around the world and we will continue to be a strong advocate for free trade," the spokesman said in a statement.
May decided last week she wanted more time to review a deal to build Britain's first nuclear power plant in decades - a project funded by French utility EDF (EDF.PA) and Chinese partner China General Nuclear. Her decision raised concern about a shift in attitude toward overseas investment, particularly from China.
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
LONDON When rich countries wrote off billions of dollars of African debt in 2005, they hoped governments would think twice about borrowing again in costly foreign currencies.
BRUSSELS The "doom loop" between European banks and governments is weakening and investors are gradually discerning between individual bank risk and sovereign risk, European Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said on Friday.