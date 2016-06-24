Time up on Trump trade, hedge funds look abroad
LAS VEGAS Hedge fund managers said they are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be fizzling.
TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said he would hold a news conference at 13:45 local time (0415 GMT) on Friday, after a surge in the yen on fears of a possible exit by Britain from the European Union.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
WASHINGTON U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers Thursday that the Trump administration does not actually support separating investment and commercial banks.