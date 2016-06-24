TOKYO Japan's top currency diplomat Masatsugu Asakawa said on Friday that current foreign exchange moves are very rough, after the yen surged against the dollar on fears of a possible exit by Britain from the European Union.

Asakawa, vice finance minister for international affairs, told reporters he would consult with Finance Minister Taro Aso on how to respond to the market moves.

