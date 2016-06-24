Time up on Trump trade, hedge funds look abroad
LAS VEGAS Hedge fund managers said they are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be fizzling.
TOKYO Japan's top currency diplomat Masatsugu Asakawa said on Friday that current foreign exchange moves are very rough, after the yen surged against the dollar on fears of a possible exit by Britain from the European Union.
Asakawa, vice finance minister for international affairs, told reporters he would consult with Finance Minister Taro Aso on how to respond to the market moves.
WASHINGTON U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers Thursday that the Trump administration does not actually support separating investment and commercial banks.