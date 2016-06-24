TOKYO The Bank of Japan is taking steps to remain in close contact with other central banks, Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso said he told a meeting of cabinet ministers on Friday after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

Nakaso, who was speaking to reporters after the meeting, declined to comment on whether the central bank will hold an emergency meeting to discuss the "Brexit" aftermath.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Chris Gallagher)