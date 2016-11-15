Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo, alleges predatory lending
The City of Philadelphia sued Wells Fargo & Co on Monday, accusing the largest U.S. mortgage lender of predatory lending, which violates the federal Fair Housing Act.
LONDON A leaked Brexit note that said Britain has no overall strategy for leaving the European Union was written without input from the government, Deloitte said on Tuesday.
"This was a note intended primarily for internal audiences," Deloitte said in a statement.
"It was not commissioned by the Cabinet Office, nor any other government department, and represents a view of the task facing Whitehall. This work was conducted without access to No. 10 or input from any other government departments," it said.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)
NEW YORK Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added to its sizable investments in American Airlines Group Inc and Southwest Airlines Co , and shed its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc .