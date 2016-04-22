Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (R) and US President Barack Obama (L) listen during a press conference at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in central London on April, 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool

LONDON U.S. President Barack Obama said Britain's membership of the European Union empowers one of the United States' best friends, adding that the emotional bond between the two countries would still endure even if Britain left the European Union.

"If one of our best friends is in an organization that enhances their influence and enhances their power and enhances their economy, then I want them to stay in it," Obama said at a news conference alongside Prime Minister David Cameron.

"Or at least I want to be able to tell them: 'I think this makes you guys bigger players.'"

