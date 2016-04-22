U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a news conference British Prime Minister David Cameron following their meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

LONDON U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday that European unity was under strain from the flows of migrants pouring into the region and the United States could also suffer economically and strategically as a result.

"I wouldn't describe European unity as in a crisis but I would say it is under strain," Obama told a joint news conference in London with British Prime Minister David Cameron.

"We consider a major national security issue that you have uncontrolled migration into Europe, not because these folks are coming to the United States but because if it destabilizes Europe, our largest ... trading partner, it's going to be bad for our economy," he said.

"If you start seeing divisions in Europe, that weakens NATO, that will have an impact on our collective security," he told the news conference.

Obama also said Britain should remain in the EU when it votes in a membership referendum in June to avoid weakening the bloc.

Cameron said he and Obama discussed the possibility of involving the NATO military alliance to help EU efforts to stop the flow of migrants in the central Mediterranean area, something NATO is already doing in the eastern Mediterranean.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Kylie MacLellan; writing by William Schomberg and Ana Nicolaci da Costa; editing by Kate Holton)