Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, speaks at The Times CEO summit in London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Jayne-Anne Gadhia (L), CEO of Virgin Money, and Craig Donaldson, CEO of Metro Bank, arrive for a meeting with Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, at Downing Street in London, Britain July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Chancellor George Osborne (third left) holds a meeting with senior bankers (from the left) David Roberts, Nationwide, Ms Jayne-Anne Gadhia, Virgin, Harriet Baldwin, Alan Dickinson, Lloyds, Craig Donaldson, Metro, John McFarlane, Douglas Flint, HSBC, Sir Howard Davies, RBS, and Baroness Vadera, Santander, at 11 Downing Street, in London, Britain July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool

Chancellor George Osborne (second left) holds a meeting with senior bankers (from the left) Ms Jayne-Anne Gadhia, Virgin, Harriet Baldwin, Alan Dickinson, Lloyds, Craig Donaldson, Metro, John McFarlane, Douglas Flint, HSBC, and Sir Howard Davies, RBS, at 11 Downing Street, in London, Britain July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool

LONDON British banks have reported strong capital and liquidity in the aftermath of the vote to leave the European Union, finance minister George Osborne said on Tuesday after meeting with the heads of major banks and building societies.

"They report back that capital is strong, liquidity is strong, and we've got to make sure that lending is available to businesses... and they've assured me that it will be," Osborne told ITN.

