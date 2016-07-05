Time up on Trump trade, hedge funds look abroad
LAS VEGAS Hedge fund managers said they are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be fizzling.
LONDON British banks have reported strong capital and liquidity in the aftermath of the vote to leave the European Union, finance minister George Osborne said on Tuesday after meeting with the heads of major banks and building societies.
"They report back that capital is strong, liquidity is strong, and we've got to make sure that lending is available to businesses... and they've assured me that it will be," Osborne told ITN.
WASHINGTON U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers Thursday that the Trump administration does not actually support separating investment and commercial banks.