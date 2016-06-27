LONDON Britain's finance minister George Osborne said Britain was prepared to deal with the fallout from the vote to leave the European Union.

Osborne said he had been in regular touch with Bank of England Governor Mark Carney since the result of the referendum was announced on Friday and there were other well-thought through contingency plans if needed.

He said he had also been in touch with his European counterparts, central bank governors, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, the U.S. treasury secretary as well as chief executives of Britain's major financial institutions.

"We were prepared for the unexpected and we are equipped for whatever happens," he said.

(Reporting by William James, writing by Michael Holden, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)