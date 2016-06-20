A Britain Stronger In Europe campaigner (L) stands next to a Vote Leave campaigner outside Parsons Green Tube station in London June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

LONDON Support for Britain remaining in the European Union stood at 53 percent with support for quitting the bloc at 46 percent, according to a poll by ORB for the Daily Telegraph newspaper.

The newspaper said this represented an eight-point net reversal from last week, when Leave held a one-point lead among definite voters with 49 per cent to "Remain’s 48 per cent.

