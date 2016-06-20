Stirring portraits of communist Albania's women recall different reality
ATHENS Three women stare down from the gallery wall - colorful, defiant and imbued with a spirit of working for the many not the few.
LONDON Support for Britain remaining in the European Union stood at 53 percent with support for quitting the bloc at 46 percent, according to a poll by ORB for the Daily Telegraph newspaper.
The newspaper said this represented an eight-point net reversal from last week, when Leave held a one-point lead among definite voters with 49 per cent to "Remain’s 48 per cent.
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)
ATHENS Three women stare down from the gallery wall - colorful, defiant and imbued with a spirit of working for the many not the few.
BUCHAREST Visitors to Romania who yearn for a taste of communist era kitsch now have an entire museum to enjoy.