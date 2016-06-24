Dawn breaks over London as votes are counted for the EU referendum, Britain June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Moody's ratings agency said on Friday that Britain's vote to leave the European Union was "credit negative" for Britain's sovereign ratings and for other issuers in the country.

"This outcome heralds a prolonged period of policy uncertainty that will weigh on the UK's economic and financial performance," it said in a statement.

"Heightened uncertainty will likely dent investment flows and confidence, weighing on the UK's growth prospects - a credit negative for the UK sovereign and other UK debt issuers."

Moody's rates the UK one notch below triple-A with a stable outlook.

