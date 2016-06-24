Time up on Trump trade, hedge funds look abroad
LAS VEGAS Hedge fund managers said they are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be fizzling.
LONDON Moody's ratings agency said on Friday that Britain's vote to leave the European Union was "credit negative" for Britain's sovereign ratings and for other issuers in the country.
"This outcome heralds a prolonged period of policy uncertainty that will weigh on the UK's economic and financial performance," it said in a statement.
"Heightened uncertainty will likely dent investment flows and confidence, weighing on the UK's growth prospects - a credit negative for the UK sovereign and other UK debt issuers."
Moody's rates the UK one notch below triple-A with a stable outlook.

WASHINGTON U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers Thursday that the Trump administration does not actually support separating investment and commercial banks.