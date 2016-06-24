Time up on Trump trade, hedge funds look abroad
LAS VEGAS Hedge fund managers said they are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be fizzling.
MOSCOW Russia's central bank said on Friday it was closely watching the situation on global markets after Britain's vote in favor of leaving the European Union, adding that it had enough tools at its disposal to work in conditions of market volatility.
(Reporting by Yelena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Katya Golubkova and Dmitry Solovyov)
LAS VEGAS Hedge fund managers said they are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be fizzling.
WASHINGTON The Trump administration on Thursday set the clock ticking toward a mid-August start of renegotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico to try to win better terms for U.S. workers and manufacturers.