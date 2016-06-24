MOSCOW Russian Energy Ministry expects oil price volatility to increase in the short term after Britain's vote in favor of leaving the European Union, RIA news agency quoted Russian First Deputy Energy Minister Alexei Texler as saying on Friday.

"Combined with other (negative) factors, a fall in oil prices may be significant," he said. Texler added he saw no need for large oil producers to take any actions due to Brexit.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)