A banner encouraging people to support a local Brexit campaign hangs on the side of a building in Altrincham, Britain May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Files

LONDON Britain's Daily Telegraph newspaper came out in favor of quitting the European Union on Monday, urging voters to tick the "Leave" box in a referendum on Thursday.

The Telegraph, which has a daily circulation of nearly 500,000, joins The Sun, The Sunday Times and its own sister Sunday newspaper in the Leave camp.

The Telegraph made its declaration in an editorial entitled "Vote leave to benefit from a world of opportunity".

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)