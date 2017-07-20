FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Fox to call for new WTO trade round
July 20, 2017 / 8:57 AM / 13 hours ago

Britain's Fox to call for new WTO trade round

1 Min Read

Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade, Liam Fox, leaves 10 Downing Street after a cabinet meeting, in central London, Britain July 18, 2017.Toby Melville

GENEVA (Reuters) - Britain wants a new round of global trade liberalization at the World Trade Organization (WTO), Trade Minister Liam Fox will say in a speech in Geneva on Thursday, according to an advance draft text seen by Reuters.

Fox will also say that Britain sees the agenda of global trade being shaped by the digital economy, trade promotion as the main tool of development, and services.

Britain wants to see a "positive outcome" on the digital economy at the WTO's two-yearly ministerial conference in Buenos Aires in December, according to the draft.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Gareth Jones

