WASHINGTON Even after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, the case for a U.S. free trade deal with the EU remains strong, the top U.S. trade official said on Friday.

"The economic and strategic rationale for T-TIP remains strong," U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman said in a statement, referring to the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership being negotiated by Washington and the EU.

"We are evaluating the impact of the United Kingdom's decision on T-TIP and look forward to continuing our engagement with the European Union and our relations with the United Kingdom," Froman said.

