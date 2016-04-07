GENEVA The impact of a British vote to leave the European Union would depend in part on Britain's negotiations with members of the World Trade Organization, the global trade body's chief Roberto Azevedo told a news conference on Thursday.

"Leaving the EU will have an important trade component, clearly," Azevedo said.

"If it does happen, it depends on the terms of separation, it depends on the relationship that would ensue between the EU and the UK, it depends on the negotiations that the UK would have with WTO members to clarify what the rights and obligations would be at that point in time."

