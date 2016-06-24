Time up on Trump trade, hedge funds look abroad
LAS VEGAS Hedge fund managers said they are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be fizzling.
LONDON Ratings agency Standard and Poor's said Britain's top-notch "AAA" credit rating is no longer tenable after voters opted to leave the European Union, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
"We think that a AAA-rating is untenable under the circumstances," Moritz Kraemer, chief ratings officer for S&P, told the FT.
Rival ratings agencies Fitch and Moodys have already stripped Britain of their AAA ratings, long before the referendum campaign began.
S&P has previously said its AAA rating for Britain reflected its assumption that the referendum would deliver a vote to remain in the EU.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
LAS VEGAS Hedge fund managers said they are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be fizzling.
WASHINGTON U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers Thursday that the Trump administration does not actually support separating investment and commercial banks.