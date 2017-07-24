FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
an hour ago
It's official: sweet-toothed Britons hit hardest by 'shrinkflation'
#Business News
July 24, 2017 / 12:52 PM / an hour ago

It's official: sweet-toothed Britons hit hardest by 'shrinkflation'

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A woman poses with a 150g of Toblerone chocolate in Loughborough, Britain, November 8, 2016.Darren Staples/File Photo

(Reuters) - Britain's sweet and chocolate lovers have been hit hardest by shrinking packet sizes, according to official figures published on Monday.

Over 2,500 household items are smaller now than they were in 2012, the Office for National Statistics said in a report on the trend among food producers and other manufacturers of offering consumers less for the same price in response to higher raw material costs.

However, the impact on Britain's official inflation measures was only noticeable for sugar, jams, syrups, chocolate and confectionary, contributing 1.22 per cent to the rate of inflation of sweet items since 2012.

Brits with a sweet tooth might find the news a bit hard to swallow. It comes after cuts over the past year to the size of some of the UK's favorite chocolates, including Toblerone and Mars products such as Maltesers

The ONS also said there was no noticeable change after last year's referendum decision to leave the European Union which hit the value of the pound and made imports more expensive. Shrinkflation existed before the Brexit vote with manufacturers putting it down to the rising cost of raw materials, it said.

(This version of the story has been refiled to correct spelling of Maltesers)

Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by William Schomberg

