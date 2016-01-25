LONDON Britain's Investment Association said on Monday that total funds under management rose 4 percent to a record 871 billion pounds ($1.24 trillion) in 2015, driven by an increase in sales to retail investors.

The Investment Association is the trade body that represents UK investment managers.

Equity was the best-selling asset class for the second consecutive year with net retail sales of 8.4 billion pounds, while UK Equity Income was the best-selling of the IA's sector funds, with net retail sales of 4.3 billion pounds.

Sales of tracker funds, meanwhile, hit a record 5.4 billion pounds to take total funds under management to an all-time high of 108 billion pounds, it said.

"After a slow start, net retail sales bounced back in the final three quarters of the year with investors favoring equity products, particularly European funds and those with an income focus," said IA Interim Chief Executive Guy Sears.

