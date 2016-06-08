From fear of water to gold medal, Bosnian swimmer beats the odds
SARAJEVO Six-year-old Bosnian Ismail Zulfic was born without arms and with a foot deformity and overcame his fear of the water to win a gold medal at a regional swimming competition.
Hollywood actresses Susan Sarandon, Sigourney Weaver and Elizabeth Banks were among the winners atGlamour magazine's Women of the Year Awards in London on Tuesday, taking home a range of prizes voted for by readers.
Banks, known for "The Hunger Games" and "Pitch Perfect," picked up the film maker trophy while Weaver was honored with the "Glamour Icon" award. Oscar winner Sarandon picked up the "Glamour Inspiration" award.
Other winners on the night included Australian actress Rose Byrne, "Absolutely Fabulous" star Jennifer Saunders and girl music group Little Mix.
TOKYO A female panda at a Tokyo zoo appears to be pregnant, zoo officials said on Friday, raising hopes for a safe birth five years after her first cub died within days of being born.