A reveller sets up her tent after arriving at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival, Britain June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Revellers set up their tent after arriving at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival, Britain June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Revellers carry their belongings as they arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival, Britain June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A reveller carries tents as he arrives at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival, Britain June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Revellers ride their bikes on a muddy road as they arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival, Britain June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Revellers queue at the entrance of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

GLASTONBURY, England Gray skies and rain greeted revelers arriving for Britain's Glastonbury Festival on Wednesday, with organizers asking drivers to delay their journey due to heavy traffic.

Tens of thousands of people are expected at the green-field music festival held in southwest England, where Adele, Coldplay and Muse are among the headline performers over the weekend.

"The current wet weather and ground conditions are still causing heavy traffic congestion around the ... site. But we're pleased to report that the picture is improving," organizers said on the festival's official "glastofest" Instagram page.

"Our advice for those yet to set off by car/campervan is still to remain where you are for the time being, please ... The longer you leave it the less you will have to queue."

Those who had arrived at the Worthy Farm site in Somerset lugged belongings through muddy fields and set up tents on wet ground. The festival runs until Sunday.

(Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)