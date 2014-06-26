LONDON Rebekah Brooks, the former boss of Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper arm, said on Thursday she felt vindicated after being found not guilty this week of committing crimes while editing the media mogul's British tabloids.

"I am innocent of the crimes that I was charged with," she told a scrum of reporters outside a house in London where she has been staying during the eight-month trial. "I feel vindicated by the unanimous verdicts."

It was the first time Brooks, 46, has spoken since she was cleared by a jury at London's Old Bailey court of charges relating to phone-hacking, illegal payments to a public official and perverting the course of justice.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Kate Holton)