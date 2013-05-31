Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne (C), and Chief Secretary to the Treasury Danny Alexander (L), speak with foreman Gary Lisco during their visit to the CNC milling section at Castle Precision Engineering in Glasgow, Scotland April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Milligan/pool

LONDON Britain's budget enforcer says tough spending decisions loom in the coming weeks but he will deliver a new round of cuts on time, the latest test of the government's austerity plan to fix the country's economy.

Danny Alexander, the number two at Britain's finance ministry, is charged with securing 11.5 billion pounds of budget savings for the 2015-16 fiscal year by June 26.

So far, Alexander and George Osborne, the finance minister, have won agreements for 20 percent of the total target from seven departments. That's more than any past spending review has managed by this stage, they say.

But some investors have wondered if the signs of resistance, chiefly at Britain's defense and interior ministries, means the target could be missed, or whether the Treasury might have to resort to raising taxes to plug a shortfall.

"There is no question of that," Alexander told Reuters. "We will find the 11.5 billion pounds that we have set out to find from departmental spending reductions ... It's not about whether we can find the savings, it's about how we find them."

Next week, ministers who have so far not signed up for cuts to their budgets will come under new pressure when a cabinet-level spending committee begins poring over the 2015-16 cuts.

A similar approach to Britain's last spending review helped break down resistance and Alexander expects that, again, no minister would want to undergo individual scrutiny by peers.

"In 2010 every department in the end decided to settle with me and with the chancellor (finance minister) and I suspect that will be the way that people choose to go about their business again," he said in an interview on Thursday.

Alexander played down protests from some cabinet members who are unhappy at the size of the proposed cuts in their budgets.

"I don't think it helps them to make that view in public. It certainly doesn't make much impact on me," he said, adding talks so far had been "very positive and businesslike."

BALANCING ACT

Alexander, as chief secretary to the Treasury, is one of the most senior Liberal Democrats in the Conservative-led coalition. He has to tread a fine line between delivering the savings to keep Britain's austerity push on track and avoiding spending cuts that do permanent damage to its economy.

Prior to Britain's May 2010 election, his party had disagreed with the Conservatives on the need to bring down the deficits quickly. However, their position changed once they were in the coalition.

Alexander said more savings could be found in areas such as the "millions and millions of bits of paper floating around the criminal justice system every day" and other public sector practices that would be "laughable" to private businesses, such as myriad phone contracts rather than bigger, cheaper deals.

Of the 11.5 billion pounds of savings sought for 2015-16, at least 5 billion pounds would come from efficiencies, he said.

Britain's focus on austerity has come under fierce criticism from the opposition Labour party. Last week, some of that criticism was echoed by the International Monetary Fund which urged Britain spend more on infrastructure projects immediately to help speed up the country's painfully slow economic recovery.

"We have got the balance right in our spending plans as they are at the moment," Alexander said when asked about the IMF's report, adding the government had already switched ordinary spending into capital spending over the last three years.

He said a longer-term approach by the government to setting out its infrastructure budgets will help deliver savings.

"We are looking at some critical areas of infrastructure, potentially putting in place five-year budgets rather than one year-budgets in the spending round," he said.

Britain's coalition government has previously said it will spend 3 billion pounds more a year on infrastructure from 2015.

Alexander declined to comment on which infrastructure projects might get the green light for public funding in June.

