LONDON Malala Yousafzai, the youngest person ever to win the Nobel peace prize, has another reason to celebrate after posting a string of top grades in her GCSEs, a set of important exams faced by British teenagers.

Her father Ziauddin Yousafzai said on Twitter on Friday his 18-year-old daughter had achieved six A*s and four As, placing her in the top tier of school kids to take the exam.

After rising to global fame as an education activist after she was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman in Pakistan in 2012, her family resettled in Birmingham in Britain.

Last year she became the youngest person ever to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

Yousafzai, whose own education was disrupted when she was attacked and moved to Britain for rehabilitation, sat her exams two years after most British teenagers take them.

Pakistani media praised her good results. “Nothing that Malala Yousafzai achieves seems startling any more but she continues to make Pakistan proud," said the Express Tribune, an English-language Pakistani newspaper.

