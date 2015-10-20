Britain's Northern Ireland Secretary Theresa Villiers speaks on the fourth day of the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester northern Britain, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Britain's Northern Ireland minister Theresa Villiers said on Tuesday she held out "some hope" of a successful resolution to talks aimed at averting a collapse of the province's power-sharing government, but that such an outcome was not guaranteed.

"There are some significant gaps between the parties still... But it is, I believe, the case that all of the five parties taking part in the talks want to make devolution work," she told parliament.

"I have some hope that we may have a successful outcome but it is not guaranteed."

