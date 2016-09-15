LONDON A British nuclear joint venture between Japan's Toshiba (6502.T) and France's Engie (ENGIE.PA), NuGen, said it will work with the government to understand its proposal to hold a special share in future nuclear projects.

"NuGen will continue to work with the government to understand more about the proposal to 'take a special share in all future nuclear new build projects' and how this might affect NuGen's Moorside project," the company said in a statement.

NuGen plans to build a 3.8 gigawatt nuclear power station in northwest England. The station is expected to start operating in around 2024.

