FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
Missing something? UK police want help to solve severed finger mystery
#ModiInIsrael
#IndiGo
#Wimbledon
#Darjeeling
#Snapdeal
#Monsoon
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
GST could dampen India gold demand in short term - WGC
Commodities
GST could dampen India gold demand in short term - WGC
SoftBank's stalled Indian sale defies logic
Breakingviews
SoftBank's stalled Indian sale defies logic
Venezuelan lawmakers beaten, besieged in latest violence
Venezuela
Venezuelan lawmakers beaten, besieged in latest violence
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
July 6, 2017 / 11:37 AM / 2 hours ago

Missing something? UK police want help to solve severed finger mystery

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British police have launched a public appeal to find the owner of a human finger, seven years after it was found in London.

Police said on Thursday that the DNA of the severed finger, which came from a male, did not match any missing person or crime reports of the time and they have no other clues.

It was found by a dog in the rear courtyard of a London shop in 2010.

"We have now exhausted all lines of inquiry and have been unable to find out who the finger belongs to and how the finger became detached in the first place. It is quite the mystery," said Detective Constable Tom Boon.

"We are now appealing for the public to help us solve the case."

Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary in Edinburgh; Editing by Catherine Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.