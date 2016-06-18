CARLSBAD CAVERNS NATIONAL PARK, N.M. U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday spoke by phone with Brendan Cox, the husband of slain British Member of Parliament Jo Cox, the White House said.

Obama, who is touring some Western U.S. national parks with his family, offered his sincere condolences to Cox on behalf of the American people during a phone call from Air Force One, the White House said.

Jo Cox, a lawmaker for the opposition Labour Party and a vocal advocate of Britain's European Union membership, died on Thursday after she was shot and stabbed repeatedly by a man who witnesses said shouted "Britain first."

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech)