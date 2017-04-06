LONDON The British government is prepared to intervene in consumer markets to reduce costs for bill payers, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.

"We believe in the good that government can do – locally and nationally," May said at the launch of her Conservative Party's local election campaign.

"So where consumer markets are not working in the best interests of bill payers, we will act to make everyday costs more affordable."

May has highlighted energy as one sector that she says is not working for consumers, calling it unfair that many were stuck on the most expensive tariffs. She has said that the government is looking into ways of improving the market.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper)